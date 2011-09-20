Shares in Nokia rise 2.1 percent, outpacing the European technology sector , with traders citing market talk of bid interest in the Finnish phone maker.

Two traders say Google is being touted as the potential bidder. However, Google has already agreed to a $12.5 billion deal to buy Motorola Mobility .

Nokia declines to comment on the market talk.

