Shares in Debenhams , Britain's No. 2 department store group, rise more than 3.5 percent and are among the top mid-cap gainers after the firm forecasts full-year profit to come in above market expectations.

Espirito Santo, which has a "buy" rating on the stock, says the "trading statement looks in line with our top line and gross margin estimates whilst management has guided FY PBT "ahead" of current consensus estimates, which we are in line with."

An increase in like-for-like sales in the final two months of around 1.3 percent "is in contrast to other clothing retailers who have suggested the market has been less than stellar."

"Debenhams therefore looks to have had a good summer, with market share in menswear up 50bps and womenswear up 40bps in the 12 weeks to 7 August," the broker adds.

