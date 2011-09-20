(Refiles to fix typo in headline)

ABN AMRO Private Banking has cut its cash holding to become "overweight" in equities and recommends to invest in cash generative companies and real estate firms providing solid investment yields as alternative "safe havens".

The bank's balanced model portfolio now comprises 19 percent cash, 28 percent bonds, 43 percent equities and 10 percent alternatives. ABN says in its quaterly Investment Outlook report that real estate returns to favour due to upward pressure on rents from limited supply and predictable cash flows.

"We recognise the challenges posed by the euro zone debt crisis, but have a route for investors to put capital to work whilst minimizing the risk of emotional decisions," says Didier Duret, chief investment officer of ABN AMRO Private Banking.

"Income-generating equities, real estate, corporate bonds and non-traditional currencies have solid fundamentals. We have also reappraised emerging markets as a growth sanctuary."

ABN-AMRO Private Banking has identified 18 global stocks with sustainable dividend yields, positive earnings momentum, stable dividend policy and positive free cash flow. The list includes AT&T , BASF (BASFn.DE), Bristol-Myers , China Mobile , GDF Suez , Nestlé , Roche , Shell (RDSa.L), Sanofi , Siemens (SIEGn.DE) and Vodafone .

