The FTSE Small Cap index slips 0.1 percent in early trade, faring worse than both the blue chips and the midcaps , up 0.8 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.

Porvair climbs 6.6 percent after the filtration specialist says it expects full-year operating performance to be ahead of expectations after a strong performance from its metals filtration and microfiltration divisions.

Egdon Resources rises more than 6 percent after the company says gas production resumed from the Ceres gas field in September.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net