Short selling was the best performing hedge fund strategy in August, up nearly 7 percent, according to EDHEC-Risk Institute data, while world stocks fell 7.5 percent, their biggest monthly drop since May last year.

The strategy is also the best performer so far this year, up 5.2 percent, EDHEC-Risk Institute data shows.

CTA (commodity trading advisor) Global was the other strategy that had registered positive return last month.

Distressed securities and long/short equity strategies were the worst performers, down 4.08 and 4.07 percent respectively in August, followed by emerging markets and event driven strategies, down 3.9 and 3.78 percent respectively.

Reuters messaging rm://dominic.lau.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net