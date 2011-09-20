Euro zone sovereign debt concerns weighed on European asset flows in August, with outflows from equity products reaching their highest level since October 2008, Goldman Sachs says.

It says in a note that equities product saw an outfolow of 27 billion euros ($36 billion), while bond flows were negative for the first time since February 2010, with an outflow of 10 billion euros.

"Retail investors have been at the vanguard of this allocation away from equity markets, accounting for 83 percent of the capital withdrawn in August. While institutional investors have been more sanguine, their flows have displayed a meaningful bias towards passive vehicles," it says.

"We estimate that the average holding period of institutional assets are 7.8 years and retail assets 1.8 years. We have argued for some time that the superior 'stickiness' of institutional assets reduces risk and is deserving of a superior valuation multiple. We believe this is especially true during periods of market volatility."

Goldman Sachs says it prefers institutional and alternative asset managers such as Man Group and GAM Holding to more retail exposed names, such as Schroders .

