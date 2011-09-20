Shares in Aixtron (AIXGn.DE) gain 3.8 percent, outperforming the STOXX Europe 600 Technology index , with traders citing market talk that Samsung Electronics is making a bid for the German chip equipment maker.

"Market chatter Samsung might bid for Aixtron again," a Swiss-based trader says.

Aixtron has no immediate comment and Samsung is not immediately available for comment.

