Shares in Aixtron (AIXGn.DE) gain 3.8 percent, outperforming the STOXX Europe 600 Technology index , with traders citing market talk that Samsung Electronics is making a bid for the German chip equipment maker.
"Market chatter Samsung might bid for Aixtron again," a Swiss-based trader says.
Aixtron has no immediate comment and Samsung is not immediately available for comment.
Reuters messaging rm://joanne.frearson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
rm://christoph.steitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
rm://maria.sheahan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
rm://simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net