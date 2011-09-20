Shares in European airlines drop in an upward market after Germany's Lufthansa cuts its profit outlook, blaming its passenger airlines unit that had a weaker-than-expected August.

Lufthansa is down 7 percent, suffering its biggest one-day fall in a month, while Air France-KLM is down 4.4 percent, and IAG down 2.5 percent.

"It doesn't bode well for the sector, which has already been suffering for a while," a Paris-based trader says.

