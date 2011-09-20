The FTSE Small Cap index gains 0.4 percent in midday trade, faring significantly worse than the wider market, with the FTSE 100 index up 1.5 percent and the midcaps 1.0 percent higher.

Mining exploration and mineral investment company Regency Mines sheds 6.5 percent after it says the scale of operations at Mambare in Papua New Guinea has, until recently, been significantly restricted by visa delays.

Porvair climbs 6.6 percent after the filtration specialist says it expects full-year operating performance to be ahead of expectations after a strong performance from its metals filtration and microfiltration divisions.

