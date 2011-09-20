Charts of the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index and the European banking index are showing the formation of a trend reversal pattern called "inverse head-and-shoulder", signaling a potential rally for the recently battered shares if the chart pattern is confirmed.

But Valerie Gastaldy, head of Paris-based technical analysis firm Day By Day, remains cautious because she says the two indexes are in short and medium-term bearish trends and it will take strength to reverse the steam.

"We will not be out of the woods until the signal is given on the Euro STOXX 50, that will be above 2,186, banks give a signal in prices and outperformance, and the volatility index breaks its support at 30," she says, warning that without these signals, any recovery would be short lived.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index is up 1.5 percent on Tuesday at 2,126 points. It would need a further 2.8 percent gain to reach the inverse head-and-shoulders trigger of 2,186 points, which represents the pattern's neckline.

Breaking above the resistance of the neckline would be seen as the signal of a potential sharp rise, and investors will be looking for a jump in volumes to confirm the breakout.

The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index , Europe's main fear gauge, is down 4.5 percent on Tuesday at 43.55, well above the key level of 30.

A level greater than 30 for the fear gauge is associated with high volatility as a result of investor anxiety, while a level below 20 signals strong risk appetite, and even investor complacency.

The index, based on sell- and buy-options on the Euro STOXX 50 , has been oscillating above 30 since early August, when mounting fears of a Greek debt default sent European stocks spiralling down.

For Gastaldy, other 'buy' signals that would support the scenario of a change in trend are still missing.

"The put/call ratios in volume and open interest are at their lowest, and they do not allow us to positively identify a trough in the market," she says.

