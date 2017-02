European stock index futures point to a slightly lower open as investors are set to book some of the previous session's sharp gains before the conclusion of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, for Germany's DAX FDXc1 and for France's CAC FCEc1 are down 0.1-0.2 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 2 percent higher on Tuesday.

MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

INDITEX SA H1

MEDIOBANCA BANCA DI CREDITO SPA FINAL

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:

Q2 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Q1 2012 General Mills Inc

Q2 2012 Red Hat Inc

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS/EVENTS (GMT):

0830 UK BOE releases minutes from its september MPC meeting

1100 US Mortgage index w/e

1400 US Home sales Aug

1815 US FOMC rate decision

