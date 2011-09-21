(Corrects DAX companies' earnings momentum to negative)

The pace of deterioration in Swiss companies' earnings momentum eases, according to data from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, after the country's central bank set an exchange rate cap on the soaring franc earlier this month to stave off a recession and ease the pains of its exporters.

Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data shows earnings momentum -- analysts' upgrades minus downgrades as a percentage of total estimates -- for the SMI companies is -11.5 percent after hitting -38.1 percent a month ago.

German companies' earning momentum falls to -19.3 percent from -11 percent the previous month, and the earnings momentum for French companies remains weak at -24.5 percent from -22.7 percent a month ago.

The earnings momentum for Swedish companies also deteriorates further, down to -26.5 percent from -16.3 percent the previous month.

