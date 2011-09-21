Shares in Deutsche Lufthansa are down 3 percent and the biggest decliner in a 0.7 percent weaker German blue chip index on broker actions after Germany's biggest airline cut its outlook.

Traders point to a Deutsche Bank downgrade to "sell" from "hold". At the same time analysts at Natixis cut their price target for the stock to 13.40 euros from 15 euros, while keeping their "buy" rating on the shares.

Analysts at Davy Research say the forward booking profile and yield development in the passenger business have led to the outlook cut.

"According to our model, every 1 percent change in yield leads to a 221 million euros change in operating profit in 2011; in 2012, every 1 percent change in yield leads to a 250 million euros change in operating profit," Davy Research analyst Joshua Goldman says.

Lufthansa shares are down 38.5 percent so far this year.

