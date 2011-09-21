Shares in Inmarsat shed 2.4 percent, the second biggest FTSE 100 faller, with traders citing the impact of two broker downgrades in ratings for the British satellites operator, partly on valuation grounds, and partly due to concerns over progress at its U.S. partner LightSquared.

Traders note that a recent statement from the the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) called for more testing on whether LightSquared's proposed network interferes with GPS (global positioning satellite) devices.

Traders say Morgan Stanley has downgraded its rating for Inmarsat to "underweight" from "equal-weight", with an unchanged 480 pence price target. because it is more bearish on the likelihood of payments coming from LightSquared to Inmarsat in the next few years following the FCC statement.

Morgan Stanley says Inmarsat's valuation looks demanding following recent outperformance, excluding any LightSquared payments, traders add.

Meanwhile, Citigroup cuts its rating for Inmarsat to "hold" from "buy", also with an unchanged target price of 530 pence, in a sector review after attending the 15th World Summit for Satellite Financing in Paris.

"The tone was relatively cautious across the satellite valuechain, from manufacturers to broadband operators, and expectations for growth over the next two years are less optimistic than we thought," Citigroup says in a note.

"Over the last month, ISAT is up more than 30 percent in a down market. Given the strong recovery over a short time-frame and the potential lack of further positive earnings catalysts near term, we downgrade the stock to Hold," the broker adds.

