Shares in Imperial Tobacco gain 1.4 percent, outperforming a 0.2 percent weaker FTSE 100 100 index, after an in-line trading update from the cigarette manufacturer proves reassuring, prompting Investec Securities to repeat its "buy" rating and 2,270 pence price target on the stock.

"We view Imperial's Q4 update as positive and reassuring relative to expectations. Revenue and volume performance has improved in Q4 against toughening comps," Investec says in a note.

The broker points out that Imperial Tobacco has confirmed the "de facto end of the Spain price war," although Investec does not anticipate any benefit from this to its full-year 2011 numbers.

"With the shares weak last week on Q4 worries and IMT that rare beast - a defensive that is cheap relative to historic standards - this feels like a positive for the shares," the broker adds.

