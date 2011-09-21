Shares in French banks BNP Paribas and Societe Generale are down 5.7 percent and 3.9 percent respectively, the top two losers on Europe's banking index , as traders cite lingering liquidity concerns as well as fears over the two banks' exposure to Italy, whose credit rating was downgraded by S&P earlier this week.

"Foreign investors won't touch these two stocks because they fear that there might be some skeletons in the banks' closets, and liquidity is drying up as a result. But the fears are totally unfounded," a Paris-based trader says.

