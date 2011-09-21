The FTSE Small Cap index loses 0.1 percent in early trade, tracking similar falls by the FTSE 250 index, also down 0.1 percent, while outperforming a 0.5 percent drop by the FTSE 100 .

Polo Resources drops 30.5 percent as the stock trades ex-entitlement to a 2 pence special dividend which the group will pay on October 5 as a result of the sale of its stake in Caledon Resources, and as the firm resolves to renew its share buy-back programme, with directors to buy-back up to 10 percent of the issued share capital. .

Evolution Securities cuts its target price for Polo Resources to 6 pence from 8 pence to reflect this payment but strongly reiterates its "buy" recommendation on the stock.

DTZ Holdings gains 5.7 percent after the property broker says, after the the market close on Tuesday, that it is not aware of any reason for the recent fall in its share price, that it remains in an offer period and is also continuing to evaluate alternative strategic options should a satisfactory takeover bid not be received.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net