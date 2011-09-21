Shares in Germany's SAP are up 2.3 percent and the top-gainer in a 0.6 percent weaker blue chip index after peer Oracle posted an outlook for its fiscal second quarter which is above market expectations.

DZ Bank analyst Oliver Finger says Oracle's outlook should ease concerns that the IT demand is already visibly deteriorating.

"(It) should create some positive sector sentiment, in particular for SAP," he adds.

