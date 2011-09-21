Shares in Computacenter gain 1.4 percent, outperforming a 0.2 percent weaker FTSE 250 index, after Goldman Sachs ups its rating for the British IT services firm to "buy" from "neutral" on valuation grounds.

"We believe the current valuation of 8.8 times 2012E P/E is undemanding," Goldman says in a note in which it increases its 6-month price target on the stock to 575 pence from 525 pence.

The broker says its target price hike follows an increase in its target multiple to 13 times 2012 estimated price/earnings, up from 12 times, to reflect a growing revenue share from services and an associated increased margin profile.

"In the near term, we believe the 3Q11 IMS on October 14 could provide a catalyst, with comments around service contract wins setting up further growth in 2012. In addition, we believe the pre-close trading statement in early January 2012 could also act as a catalyst through increased visibility on margin development," Goldman says.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net