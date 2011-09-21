Defensive and non-euro area focused insurers such as Prudential are likely to outperform in the short term as a result of uncertainty surrounding the region's debt crisis, analysts at UBS say in a note.

As well as adding the Pru -- flat in a 1 percent weaker sector index -- to its "most preferred list", the broker also does the same for Swiss Re , up 0.6 percent, citing its conservative balance sheet and Asia expansion.

"We don't know if the Euro will break or not, or if peripheral sovereign bonds will default. Even if they don't, there is a risk that it will take further crises to catalyse the required political response, suggesting near-term caution in Euro exposed names," they say in a note.

On the flipside, the broker adds Aviva , down 3 percent, to its "least preferred list", citing significant euro zone exposure, comparatively geared balance sheet and low solvency ratio.

Allianz , meanwhile, is removed from the "most preferred list", again on euro area macro concerns. The German firm is down 1.2 percent in early trade.

