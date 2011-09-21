Shares in Germany's Lanxess gain 2.1 percent and are the second-biggest gainer in a 0.2 percent weaker German midcap index after the world's largest synthetic rubber company confirms its 2011 outlook.

"The market currently is very peculiar, and here a company confirms its full year outlook, which is celebrated," a trader says.

Lanxess shares have lost 34 percent so far this year, underperforming the midcap index, which is down 12.5 percent.

