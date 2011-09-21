The pace of deterioration in European basic resources and oil & gas companies' earnings momentum has moderated, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data shows, while that for European banks , automakers , telecoms and construction & material has increased.

The data shows earnings momentum -- analysts' upgrades minus downgrades as a percentage of total estimates -- for basic resources is -14.4 percent from -30.8 percent a month ago. It is -12.6 percent for oil & gas companies, from -15 percent the previous month.

"It's hardly positive yet but maybe the pace of panic is fading," Karen Olney, head of European thematic research at UBS, says, referring to the resources sectors.

However, the earnings momentum for European banks weakens further, dropping a further 32 percent after falling 31.2 percent a month ago, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data shows.

It is -21.3 percent for automakers, down from -17.5 percent the previous month, while telecoms' earnings momentum is down another 9.8 percent after falling 6.1 percent a month ago.

Reuters messaging rm://dominic.lau.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net