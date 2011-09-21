Shares in Norwegian solar equipment maker Renewable Energy Corp are up 7.4 percent and the top gainer of a declining Oslo Stock Exchange benchmark .

DnB NOR has re-initiated coverage on the firm with a "buy" recommendation, saying that a challenging solar market in 2011 has overshadowed REC's industrial successes in polysilicon.

"We see potential for a re-pricing of the shares if REC completes a restructuring of the business by closing the Norwegian wafer operations and announcing an expansion of the polysilicon division without the need to raise additional equity," DnB NOR says in a note to clients.

