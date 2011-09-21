LVMH's maket capitalisation is bigger than the combined value of French banks BNP Paribas , Societe Generale and Credit Agricole based on Tuesday's closing prices.

LVMH, the world's biggest luxury goods group, has a market cap of nearly 59 billion euros. That compares with the combined market cap of more than 55 billion euros for the three French banks.

The gap will be even bigger, as the banks' share prices extend their recent weakness on Wednesday on intensifying concerns that Greece may default and the region's debt crisis is spreading to Italy, where French banks have significant exposure.

The French banks also have among the lowest 12-month forward price-to-earnings among euro zone banks. Credit Agricole carries a one-year forward P/E ratio of 3, the second lowest in the MSCI European banking index after KBC , Thomson Reuters Datastream data shows.

Societe Generale has a 12-month forward P/E of 3.06, slightly below BNP Paribas's 3.38.

