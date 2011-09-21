The FTSE Small Cap index slips 0.3 percent in midday trade, the blue chips shed 0.6 percent, but the midcaps add 0.1 percent.

Cleantech industrial oil re-refining group Hydrodec climbs nearly 5 percent after it unveils first-half results, with revenues up 26 percent to $10.1 million, driven by higher pricing from improved product and customer mix and more favourable market conditions.

Petroneft Resources firms more than 2 percent after the oil firm finds a new oil field at North Varyakhskaya in Siberia.

