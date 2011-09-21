Shares in SMA Solar , Germany's top solar player by revenue, drop 5.6 percent to the bottom of Frankfurt's technology index , extending their steep fall as more brokerages cut ratings or target prices following Monday's profit warning.

"SMA will face a structural disadvantage in 2012 as it is more exposed to the declining European markets and thus does not fully benefit from a geographic market shift towards the growing Asian markets," HSBC writes.

HSBC cuts its rating on SMA -- whose shares have lost more than a fifth since the beginning of the weak -- to "underweight" from "neutral", while Goldman Sachs lowers its target price to 60 euros from 83 euros.

