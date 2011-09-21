Britain's FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.6 percent lower, tracking similar falls by the FTSE 250 index, down 0.4 percent, while the FTSE 100 index drops 1.4 percent.

Vatukla Gold Mines sheds 1.6 percent after an operational update disappoints, with the Fifi-focused firm saying full-year 2011 gold production fell by around 7 percent year-on-year, and it expects full-year 2012 gold produced to also be below forecasts as it focuses on its underground development programme.

"Vatukoula's failure to meet this year's production target, and the downgrade to next year's target, are undoubtedly disappointing," says Killik & Co in a note, with the broker remaining holders of the shares as it awaits evidence of further positive operational momentum next quarter.

DTZ Holdings adds 13.2 percent after the property broker says, after the the market close on Tuesday, that it is not aware of any reason for the recent fall in its share price, that it remains in an offer period and is also continuing to evaluate alternative strategic options should a satisfactory takeover bid not be received.

