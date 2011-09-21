Shares in German retailer Metro are up 1.7 percent, outperforming a 1.5 percent lower blue chip index , after the company's chief executive won the backing of main shareholder Haniel.

The main shareholder says in an interview with Financial Times Deutschland on Wednesday that there is no dispute about the Metro's Chief Executive Eckhard Cordes.

The interview comes after reports over the last week that Cordes had lost the backing of some Haniel family members, as well as several labour representatives on the supervisory board, making it seem unlikely he would gain enough support for a contract extension.

"The power struggle at Metro has come to end and the shares can rise again," a German trader says.

Metro shares have lost 42 percent so far this year.

Reuters messaging rm://harro.tenwolde.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net