Shares in Stada (STAGn.DE) plunge 15 percent and take the spot of the biggest decliner in Germany's midcap index after the generic drugmaker says it is taking a hit from its Serbian business.

Stada says it expects one-off charges of 97 million euros ($133 million) before taxes and 85 million after taxes in the third quarter, citing "increasing liquidity bottlenecks at the Serbian National Health Care Fund".

"The 85 million euros eat away three quarters of annual profits," Equinet analyst Martin Possienke says.

($1 = 0.729 Euros)