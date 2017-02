UBS recommends investors to look for cheap stocks with the highest positive correlation to the deepening euro zone sovereign debt crisis, such as GlaxoSmithKline , Novartis and Tesco .

It says in a note that those which have the highest negative correlation, such as Societe Generale , BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole , would do well if the situation improves.

