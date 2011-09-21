Shares in ITV gain 1.1 percent, bucking a weak blue chip trend, as RBS repeats its "buy" rating and 115 pence target price on the firm, citing recent reassuring comments from media buyers on advertising at the commercial broadcaster.

"Media buyers report that ITV advertising is holding up better than they would have expected just a few weeks ago: ITV family advertising is currently expected to be +5 percent in September, +4 percent in October, flat in November, and +3 percent in December," RBS says in a note.

The broker says the indication for September is better than ITV's most recent guidance, which was for September to be flat, with the indication for the fourth-quarter in-line with RBS's forecasts for 2 percent growth.

RBS says media buyers report that ITV's growth is in-line with the UK TV ad market in September, but ahead of the market in each of October, November and December, with the market expected to be slightly negative in November and December.

"The X-Factor is attracting advertising at premium prices, and is expected to allow ITV1 to grow in-line with the UK TV market (with ITV's digital channels enabling ITV family to grow faster than the market)," RBS adds.

