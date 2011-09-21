Shares in Wacker Chemie fall 6.1 percent to hit a two-year low, impacted by a DZ Bank note, published late on Tuesday, which downgrades its rating for the world's second-largest maker of polysilicon to "sell" from "buy".

"As a cyclical stock, Wacker Chemie is currently fully exposed to the negative market dynamics," says DZ Bank analyst Peter Spengler.

He points to a bleak outlook in the chemicals, semiconductor and hotovoltaic sector, all industries Wacker Chemie is active in.

