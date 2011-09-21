Shares in Land Securities add 1.2 percent, outperforming a weak FTSE 100 index, as BoA Merrill Lynch upgrades its rating for the real estate firm to "buy" from "neutral" while maintaining its price target at 795 pence, highlighting a value gap with its peer British Land .

"In what arguably is a very volatile market we believe it is hard to profitably explore trading ideas. Having said that, the liquidity in Land Secs and BL in our view does make this one of the more relevant trades - particularly now the value gap has once again re-opened in favour of Land Secs," the broker says in a note.

British Land shares are down 0.9 percent.

"More generally we continue to see value amongst the UK Majors and now rate most of the Majors Buy, seeing better value here than in most of the London REITs. A new round of QE may not solve much but it would probably provide further support to asset values (and share ratings)," the broker adds.

