European stock index futures point to a sharply lower start for equities after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave a downbeat view of the economy and Chinese purchasing managers index data suggested the country is slowing.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50 STXEc1, Germany's DAX FDXc1 and the French CAC 40 FCEc1 are down 2.4 to 2.9 percent.
On Wednesday, the FTSEurofirst 300 closed down 1.7 percent at 918.06 points in volume of around three-quarters of its 90-day average.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
United Utilities Trading
TUI Travel Trading
U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:
Q1 2012 Cintas Corp
Q3 Discover Financial Services
FedEx Q1 FY12
Q1 2012 Nike Inc
MAJOR ECONOMIC EVENTS (GMT):
0658 FR PMI
0728 DE PMI
0758 EZ PMI
0900 EZ Ind New Orders
1230 US Jobless claims
1400 EZ Consumer confidence
1400 US Home Price
