European shares drop in early trade on concerns about global growth after the U.S. Federal Reserve gives a gloomy economic outlook and data shows China's manufacturing activity is slowing.

The mining sector, which perform well when economic growth is strong, are the hardest hit on the concerns, with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index down 4.8 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index is down 2.9 percent at 891.67 points after falling 1.7 percent on worries about global growth ahead of the Fed.

