Shares in Swiss agri-chemicals firm Syngenta fall more than 3 percent to lag a 2 percent weaker domestic bourse , weighed by a Citigroup downgrade to "hold" from "buy" on valuation grounds.

"Given market weakness and the relative strength of Syngenta, the shares have outperformed by 25 percent in the past year, leaving the shares now more in relative fair value territory," they say in a note.

The broker also cuts its target price on the stock to 280 Swiss francs from 310 francs. It currently trades at 242.5 francs.

