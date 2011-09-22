The FTSE Small Cap index drops 1.3 percent in early trade, albeit outperforming significantly bigger falls by the blue chips and the mid caps , down 3.3 percent and 2.6 percent respectively as a glum assessment of the U.S. economy by the Federal Reserve precipitates an equities sell-off.

Sinclair IS Pharma sheds 2.4 percent as the specialty drugs firm posts wider core losses for the full-year to end June although it says trading in its current first quarter has been encouraging.

The company also says John Gregory has stepped down as chairman and that Grahame Cook will assume the role of non-executive chairman effective immediately.

S&U gain 2.5 percent as Britain's niche home credit and motor finance provider posts an increase in first-half pretax profit to 6.4 million pounds, up from 5.4 million pounds a year earlier, on revenues 5 percent higher at 24.8 million pounds. [ID: nRSV6982Oa]

Arden Partners repeats its "buy" rating on S&U, calling the group performance "encouraging", with the half-year results showing good progress.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net