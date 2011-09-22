Shares in Italian mutual bank Banca Popolare di Milano surge 5 percent, bucking a sharply lower sector, ahead of a planned switch to a dual-board system due to increase management powers.

"The governance change is spurring buys on one of the banking stocks that suffered the most in the last few sessions," a Milan-based trader says.

A board meeting on Sept. 27 is set to approve a statute change necessary to introduce the new system -- loosening the grip of employee shareholders' over the bank as requested by the Bank of Italy.

"People are betting the new governance may energise the bank's management, possibly opening the door to mergers," an analyst says, requesting anonymity.

At 0838 GMT, the euro zone banking stock is down 4.3 percent.

The board will also set the size of a planned capital increase next Tuesday.

