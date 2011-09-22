Shares in easyJet rise 6.9 percent, the top FTSE 250 gainer, as the British low-cost airline raises its full-year profit guidance after more corporate passengers fly with the carrier in the second half, and as it says it will return amlost $300 million to shareholders.

The budget carrier says revenue per seat is up 6 percent in the second half of the year and that it has already sold around a third of the seats for the first quarter of its next fiscal year.

"With medium term capacity growth of 4 to 8 percent, we believe easyJet is well positioned to grow profitably in the coming years," says Panmure Gordon analyst Gert Zonneveld.

"In addition to announcing a maiden dividend, a potential decision to return excess cash to shareholders is likely to be well received by shareholders," Zonneveld added, repeating a "buy" rating on the stock while trimming the price target to 450 pence from 550 pence.

