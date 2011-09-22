Shares in Airbus parent drop 6.6 percent on mounting fears over financing of aircraft purchases amid an escalating liquidity crisis hitting French banks BNP Paribas and Societe Generale , with the two lenders pulling the plug on financing for purchases as they struggle to secure U.S. dollar liquidity in money markets.

"It's the first big example of the renewed credit crunch spreading from the financial sphere to the real economy," David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading, at Global Equities, says.

"At this stage, people are a bit too alarmist. It will depend on how long the lack of liquidity last," Kepler Capital Markets analyst Christophe Menard says.

"If all French banks have to recapitalise and if the liquidity crisis drags on, then it will become a serious worry. But in the meantime, other institutions such as U.S. and Chinese banks will take the lead, and there are the leasing companies and EADS' own 'vendor financing' programme."

At 0856 GMT, the stock is down 6.6 percent at 15.74 euros, denting a 20 percent rally started on Aug 9 and breaking below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

