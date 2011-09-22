Shares in TUI Travel shed 4.1 percent as an in-line trading update from Europe's biggest tour operator fails to allay fears over longer term prospects for Numis Securities, which downgrades its rating for the stock to "hold" from "add".

TUI Travel, which operates the Thomson and First Choice holiday brands, says it is confident its full year results will be in line with expectations following strong late demand for summer holidays.

"Today's pre-close update from TUI was reassuring with regards to short term trading, but we continue to believe that FY12 estimates look vulnerable," says Numis in a note, also cutting its target price to 160 pence from 180 pence.

The broker increases its full-year 2011 EBIT forecast to 468 million pounds from 460 million pounds, which is in line with consensus, but leaves its full-year 2012 EBIT forecast unchanged at 476 million pounds given the heightened uncertainly about the macro-economic climate.

"We expect the shares to continue to gain support from the possibility of a TUI AG bid although a near term move seems unlikely," Numis adds.

