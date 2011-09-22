Shares in Germany's Stada (STAGn.DE) hit their lowest level since Sept. 2009, extending losses after the generic drug maker on Wednesday warned profits would be hit by its Serbian business.

Sylvia Quandt analyst Stefan Muehlbauer points out it is the second write-down due to problems at its Serbian operations.

"Now, with yet another profit warning on essentially the same issue we find it hard to believe confidence will be restored quickly," he adds, lowering the stock to "neutral" from "buy".

Nomura, in a note, gives the stock a 15 euro price target and "reduce" rating, and sees further headwinds.

"We believe East Europe is likely to continue to be a challenging market with deteriorating payment discipline from East European payers resulting in increasing working capital," they say.

The shares have lost as much as 30 percent since Tuesday's close. Reuters messaging rm://harro.tenwolde.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net