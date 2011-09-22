Shares in German retailer Metro are down 6.6 percent at the bottom of a 3.6 percent lower German blue chip index as traders cite a gloomy sector outlook and a report that it will not sell its Real hypermarket chain.

Handelblatt reports the unit is not for sale, citing unnamed sources, just days after issues around embattled chief executive Eckhard Cordes' contract extension were resolved.

"It at least flags that there are other topics aside from the extension of Cordes CEO contract," says Silvia Quandt analyst Mark Josefson.

The shares are the second-biggest decliner in the STOXX Europe 600 Retail , down 3.6 percent, after Belgian peer Colruyt , which said its net profit this year would be no higher than last, below market expectations.