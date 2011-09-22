The FTSE Small Cap index sheds 1.8 percent by midday, still performing much better than the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, which drop 4.5 percent and 3.1 percent respectively, as a glum assessment of the U.S. economy by the Federal Reserve precipitates a sell-off of equities.

2ergo Group sheds 3.1 percent as Numis Securities downgrades its rating for the mobile communications service provider to "hold" from "add", with a target price of 70 pence, following a trading update.

"2ergo's trading update for the year to August 2011 provides clarity on the previously flagged substantial change in regulation announced in June. This has led to a breakeven EBITDA position for FY11 (against our original 4 million pounds forecast) with Q4 revenue heavily impacted by the uncertainty," Numis says in a note.

S&U adds 2.9 percent as the niche home credit and motor finance provider posts an increase in first-half pretax profit to 6.4 million pounds, up from 5.4 million pounds a year earlier, on revenues 5 percent higher at 24.8 million pounds. [ID: nRSV6982Oa]

Arden Partners repeats its "buy" rating on S&U, calling the group performance "encouraging", with the half-year results showing good progress.

