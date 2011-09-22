HSBC has signalled slowing revenues in Europe for bond trading in its investment bank arm and is worried a lack of political cohesion in Europe will continue next year, according to analysts who met the bank on Thursday.

Analysts at Espirito Santo say they met Finance Director Iain Mackay on Thursday morning. "He appeared to be talking down numbers on the basis that there were slower revenues in Europe, due to impaired business confidence. In the GBM business, both rates and credit have been particularly affected in August, with the volatility carrying over into September."

Events in the euro zone also unsettled Mackay, the analysts say. "The CFO was very worried about the lack of political cohesion continuing into 2012, as there is a large rollover of debt in 1H12," they say in a note.

HSBC shares are down 4.4 percent, in line with a sharply weaker European bank index , as the sector is hit by fears of capital raising, problems for funding and a rating downgrade for several U.S. banks.

