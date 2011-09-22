The FTSEurofirst 300 trims losses as the market aligns with a less bearish start to U.S. trade, although sentiment remains poor after a gloomy economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve and weak data in China and Europe.

At 1337 GMT, the index is down 3.9 percent, off a fresh two-year low set earlier in the session, while the Dow Jones industrial average , Standard & Poor's and Nasdaq composite are all down 2.3 percent to 2.6 percent.

Reuters messaging rm://simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net