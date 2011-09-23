Shares in Adidas (ADSGn.DE) are indicated 3.2 percent higher in pre-market trade after first-quarter results from U.S. peer Nike , the world's largest athletic shoe and clothing maker, tops Wall Street profit and sales estimates, sending its shares up more than 5 percent in after-hours trading.

"Nike shares rose ... in after-trading. And so Adidas will do today," a trader says.

Net income for Nike rose to $645 million, or $1.36 a share, for its first quarter ended Aug. 31, up from $559 million in the year ago period, while revenue rose to $6.08 billion. Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $1.21 a share on revenue of $5.75 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

