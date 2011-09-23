Shares in truck maker MAN SE rise 2.4 percent to the top of Germany's benchmark DAX after UBS upgrades the stock to "buy" from "neutral".

"We see little further downside potential to our forecasts ... and, given the low valuation on our new estimates, we upgrade our rating to Buy from Neutral," UBS analysts write.

Shares in MAN are down about 36 percent since the beginning of the year, underperforming a 27-percent drop in the STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts index during the same period.

