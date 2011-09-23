The FTSE Small Cap index sheds 0.2 percent early on, underperforming the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes which rally modestly in fairly choppy trade after sharp falls in the previous session, up 0.7 percent and 0.2 percent respectively.

Synchronica drops 21.5 percent as the next-generation mobile messaging firm's CEO Carsten Brinkschulte and head of marketing Angus Dent both quit the company and the group's trading update proves disappointing, according to broker Northland Capital Partners.

"Forecasts, rating and price target are under review but we will downgrade forecasts for FY11, FY12 and FY13 to reflect the disruption caused by the departures," Northland says in a note.

Collins Stewart Hawkpoint sheds 10.9 percent after the stockbroker says its trading in the year-to-date, while profitable, has been behind the same period last year.

The firm says its Securities division is unlikely to recoup the impact of recent poor trading in the current year and it has reduced the size of its trading book to guard against further turbulent markets.

