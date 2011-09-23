Shares in Tesco gain 1.6 percent, outperforming a 0.3 percent higher FTSE 100 index, as Evolution Securities upgrades its rating for the world's third biggest retailer to "neutral" from "sell" as a result of the firm's 500 million pounds price repositioning.

Evolution says the move by Tesco to reduce prices on 3,000 retail lines, part-financed by the removal of double points on its Club Card loyalty programme, is in line with the strategy the broker outlined in a note published in January this year.

"The repositioning takes effect from Monday and we will take a close look in stores then, but in principal this appears to be the right strategic move by Tesco and should help the company get on the front foot," the broker says in a note.

"We have been advocating this strategy for some time and while we wait to see it in store, we think it right to suspend our negative stance," adds Evolution moving its recommendation back up to "neutral" while trimming its target price to 350 pence, down from 375 pence.

The broker says it will review its rating and target price again, and its numbers after it has seen the changes in Tesco stores.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net